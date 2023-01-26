Salman gifts 1.6cr car to Athiya-Rahul, check out what others gave

Mumbai: Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul got hitched after dating each other for a long time. The wedding ceremony took place at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on the 23rd of January. Athiya’s brother also distributed sweets to the media persons who were stationed there all day.

Various Bollywood celebrities and star cricketers congratulated the couple on getting married. Bollywood friends of Suniel Shetty and other cricketers gifted various luxurious items to the newlyweds. Suniel Shetty also gifted K L Rahul a luxurious home.

According to multiple reports, Suniel Shetty gifted his daughter and son-in-law a luxurious home. The estimated worth of the home is Rs 50 crore and it is located in Mumbai.

Apart from Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni and Arjun Kapoor also gifted luxurious items to the newlyweds. Salman Khan has reportedly gifted an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. Relevant to mention here that Athiya Shetty was launched in Bollywood by Salman Khan.

Jackie Shroff also gifted Athiya Shetty a watch worth Rs 30 lakh. Reports suggest that the watch is from the luxury brand Chopard. Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff share a close bond with each other. Arjun Kapoor also gifted a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore to his Mubarakan co-star.

KL Rahul who is one of the popular batsmen of the Indian cricket team has received multiple luxurious gifts from his colleagues too. Virat Kohli has gifted the couple a fancy BMW worth Rs 2.17 crore. Reports also suggest that there will be a big party which will be attended by various cricketers post IPL. It is reported that MS Dhoni has gifted a Kawasaki Ninja bike to KL Rahul worth Rs 80 lakh also.

Apart from receiving luxurious gifts, the couple also received congratulatory messages from various prominent personalities in India.