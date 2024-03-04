Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai come together again!

Mumbai: The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar turned into a star-studded affair, with Bollywood biggies and international celebrities joining the festivities from Friday to Sunday.

One highlight was the rare appearance of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan under the same roof. While Salman graced the event on Friday, Aishwarya, along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, arrived on Sunday. However, the two stars, who share a history, were not seen together at the celebration.

The duo, whose love story started in the late ’90s, had a rollercoaster romance filled with ups and downs, eventually leading to a bitter breakup. Their past relationship remains a point of interest for fans and the media, making their shared presence at events a topic of continued fascination.

Salman and Aishwarya’s presence at the same event is not a first-time occurrence, as they have been spotted together at various awards functions and other Bollywood weddings.