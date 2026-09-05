Salman Khan loses cool at paps on Bigg Boss 20 set

Mumbai: The Bigg Boss 20 house has not even opened its doors, but the drama has already begun outside it. Salman Khan appeared visibly irritated with the paparazzi while shooting for the reality show’s grand premiere.

In a video doing the rounds online, Salman can be seen posing on the Bigg Boss stage in a cowboy-inspired look. However, things turned tense when photographers allegedly moved closer to the stage and repeatedly asked him to pose.

Asking them to maintain their distance, Salman said, “Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai.” When the requests continued, an annoyed Salman repeated, “Photos… photos… photos,” making it clear that he was in no mood to entertain them further.

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However, the tense moment did not last long. Salman later posed with the photographers and members of the Bigg Boss crew, ending the interaction on a lighter note..

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. While the contestants are yet to enter the house, Salman’s fiery exchange with the photographers has already delivered the season’s first viral moment.