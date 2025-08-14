Mumbai: It’s that time of the year again when Bigg Boss fever takes over social media, with trending hashtags dominating X (formerly Twitter). Loved in every language, the Hindi version was the first to win hearts in India, and its popularity soon led to spin-offs in regional languages like Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on August 24 with the theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, kicks off on September 7, 2025, marking his sixth season as host. This time, the Telugu version will also see commoners enter the house..

Over in Kerala, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, hosted by Mohanlal, began on August 3. The show is already making waves, with its first elimination complete and contestants keeping viewers hooked.

All three stars Salman Khan, Nagarjuna, and Mohanlal are loved for their hosting skills and charismatic presence. But, do you know who is the highest paid Bigg Boss host in 2025?

Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 remuneration

When it comes to paychecks, Salman Khan remains unbeatable in 2025 too. According to The Indian Express, his fee for Bigg Boss 19 is between Rs 120–150 crore for 15 weeks.

Nagarjuna Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Remuneration

Nagarjuna is reportedly earning Rs 30 crore for Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as he has hiked his fee this year.

Mohanlal Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 remuneration

Mohanlal, on the other hand, is said to be taking home Rs 24 crore for the latest Malayalam season.

Who’s your favourite Bigg Boss host of all time?