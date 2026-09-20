Salman Khan reacts after ‘collapse’ promo worries Bigg Boss fans

Mumbai: Salman Khan has clarified that he is perfectly healthy after a misleading Bigg Boss 20 promo showing him collapsing on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage left fans worried.

The promo showed Salman clutching his chest, struggling to remain standing and eventually falling onto the stage. The visuals sparked serious concern among viewers, with many wondering whether the superstar had fallen ill during the shoot.

However, Salman has now revealed that the moment was part of an act meant to teach contestant Qazi a lesson. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor assured fans that nothing was wrong with his health and criticised how the promo had been edited.

“Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God,” Salman wrote, adding that the Bigg Boss promo should not have been cut in such a misleading manner.

Explaining the context, Salman said he was recreating Qazi’s actions to show him why using his health for entertainment was wrong. According to the host, the other 15 contestants inside the house were unaware that Qazi was acting and had become genuinely concerned about him.

Salman felt the promo defeated the purpose of the entire segment because it made it appear as though he was doing the same thing he had criticised Qazi for.

He also apologised to worried viewers on behalf of the show and acknowledged that such dramatic edits are often used while promoting television episodes. In a follow-up Instagram Story, Salman confirmed that the makers had rectified the promo and thanked Bigg Boss for taking corrective action.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode also saw Salman confronting trolls who have been targeting his weight, age and hair. The actor appeared visibly angry while addressing the personal remarks and the constant scrutiny celebrities face on social media.

Salman also spoke about Katrina Kaif, who recently faced online trolling over her appearance. Defending his former co-star, he said she is currently focused on her family and personal life. He added that if Katrina returns to films, she will prepare herself and regain the fitness required for her role.

While the original promo caused panic among fans, Salman’s clarification has now put all health concerns to rest.