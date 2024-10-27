Salman Khan speaks on ‘Brotherly Love’ for SRK despite 2008 rift

Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a strong friendship today, inspiring fans worldwide. However, things weren’t always smooth between them. Their bond faced a big test in 2008, when a public disagreement at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party led to years of silence.

The 2008 Rift That Changed Everything

In 2008, during Katrina Kaif’s birthday celebration, Shah Rukh and Salman had a falling out. The incident affected both deeply, especially Salman, who later shared on Aap Ki Adalat that he had always seen Shah Rukh as a “younger brother.” He admitted the rift left him feeling hurt, showing just how much their friendship meant to him.

Shah Rukh Takes Responsibility

In 2011, Shah Rukh spoke about the friendship on Koffee With Karan, saying he sometimes struggles to maintain close bonds. He reflected on how he may have unintentionally hurt friends, including Salman. “I sometimes disappoint people I care about,” he admitted, acknowledging that he often finds it hard to express regret, which has created misunderstandings.

After years of distance, the two stars publicly reconciled at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party in 2013. The moment when they shook hands was a relief to fans, marking the end of their feud and the return of their friendship.

What’s Next for Salman and Shah Rukh?

Both actors have exciting projects lined up. Salman is currently working on Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna, and he recently filmed a cameo as Chulbul Pandey for Singham Again. Despite challenges, Salman remains committed to his fans and career.

Shah Rukh is preparing for his upcoming film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie stars his daughter Suhana Khan, along with Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma, making it one of the most awaited releases.