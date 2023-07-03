Salman Khan sports Audemars Piguet watch on Bigg Boss OTT 2, it is worth Rs...

Mumbai: When it comes to the glitz and glamour of the film industry, actors are not only known for their talent and larger-than-life personalities but also for their exquisite taste in luxury.

Watches, in particular, have long been a symbol of status, elegance, and timeless style. Several Among the elite group of actors renowned for their impressive collections, Salman Khan stands tall as a connoisseur of high-end timepieces.

Recently, during Bigg Boss OTT 2‘s last weekend ka vaar, Bhaijaan was spotted sporting an amazing timepiece, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore.

With all eyes on the watch, enthusiasts were left wondering how much it would cost. The luxury time piece is expensive, costing Rs 45,15,000 ($55,000). Yes, you read that correctly. Salman Khan’s preference for exclusive and high-end accessories reflects his status as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Salman Khan is known for his distinct fashion sense. This timepiece was designed with precision and luxury in mind, and it perfectly complements Salman’s captivating personality.

While Salman Khan continues to create fashion statements, fans are looking forward to his upcoming flick, Tiger 3.