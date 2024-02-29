Salman Khan spotted in luxurious Bentley Bentayga, guess price?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, brought his star power to Jamnagar, Gujarat, gracing the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. The ‘Bharat’ actor made a stylish entrance at the airport, donning a white t-shirt paired with printed denim and a camouflage shirt, accompanied by heavy security.

True to his charismatic persona, Salman Khan caught the attention of onlookers as he left the airport with his entourage. The superstar, known for his love of luxury, zoomed off in a swanky Bentley Bentayga. The staggering price tag of the lavish wheels will stun you. According to Car Dekho and other automobile websites, the luxurious ride is valued between Rs 5 crore and Rs 6.75 crore in India.

Salman Khan is no stranger to opulence, with a love for luxurious things evident in his extensive car collection. From the iconic Bulletproof Nissan Patrol to the sleek Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Salman’s garage at Galaxy Apartments boasts an array of high-end wheels. His love for cars dates back to the Triumph Herald, a gift from his father after its appearance in the 1985 film Zamana.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in The Bull and Tiger Vs Pathaan. His brother Sohail Khan recently confirmed that Salman would dive into the making of ‘Sher Khan’ next year.