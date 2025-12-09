Salman Khan to build Rs 10,000 cr township and studio in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Salman Khan has announced a major investment in Telangana through his company, Salman Khan Ventures. The firm will develop a Rs 10,000 crore integrated township along with a world class film studio in the state. The announcement was made during the Telangana Rising Global Summit, an event aimed at attracting large investments to support the state’s goal of becoming a 3 trillion dollar economy.

A New Film Studio for Major Productions

At the heart of the project will be a state of the art film studio designed for feature films, OTT productions and large scale cinema. The facility will offer post production services, VFX support and talent development programmes. This will strengthen Telangana’s position as a major film and media hub and is the first time a Bollywood celebrity has invested in such a studio in the state.

Township With Luxury Spaces and Sports Facilities

The proposed township will cover nearly 500 acres and is planned as a modern, self contained destination. It will include premium residences, mixed use commercial zones, luxury hotels, high street retail and entertainment spaces. Recreational features such as a championship golf course, a race course, curated nature trails and shooting ranges are also part of the plan. The project aims to boost tourism and create thousands of jobs.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy welcomed the investment and said it would be a milestone for the state’s creative sector. The government has promised full support with approvals, land structuring and connectivity. The summit also saw major MoUs worth Rs 2.43 lakh crore, including large investments from Reliance Vantara, Trump Media and Technology Group, Brookfield Axis Ventures and GMR Group. These projects highlight Telangana’s growing reputation as a strong and stable investment destination.