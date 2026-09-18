Salman Khan wishes PM Modi, calls him ‘Narendra Bhai’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 76 on Thursday.

In his message, the ‘Sultan’ actor warmly addressed him as “Narendra Bhai.” Taking to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter), Salman shared a special greeting for the Prime Minister, writing, “Janam Din Mubarak Ho Honourable P M Sahab, Wish you a very Happy Birthday, Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind. @narendramodi.”(sic)

Salman Khan, who has often expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Modi, had also extended birthday wishes to him on his 75th birthday last year.

“Wishing our Hon Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi a very happy birthday …. @narendramodi,” he had written.

Shah Rukh Khan also extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing him as “Honorable PM.” The actor wished him good health, happiness, and fulfilment in the years ahead, while expressing hope that he would continue to inspire the nation with his strength and positivity.

SRK tweeted, “Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation.”

Several celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and A.R. Rahman, extended their birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 76.

Sharing her image, Hema extended her warm wishes, writing, “The people of Mathura, my constituency, who along with the whole country, have all benefitted immensely under his able guidance and leadership, join me in wishing him a long, healthy and happy life, while he continues to pilot us to more success and achievements as a nation.”

“He is one tall leader who has worked selflessly for the betterment of our country, spreading our philosophy world wide and earning praise and admiration from the top leaders everywhere. Let us salute this gem today and pray for his good health and long life Many Happy Returns of the Day dear Modi ji,” she added.

Born in Vadnagar in 1950, Narendra Modi assumed the office of Prime Minister for the first time in May 2014. He was re-elected after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and took oath for his third consecutive term following the 2024 parliamentary polls.