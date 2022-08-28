Salman’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ to cast THESE social media stars

New Delhi: Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, the title of which was announced yesterday, will have cameos from social media influencers Just Sul and Abdu Rozik.

Both Sul and Rozik, who currently resides in Dubai and have worked together in the past, will be featured in a special track for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Salman Khan.

A mechanical engineer turned internet sensation, Sul shot to fame with his parody vines.

In a statement, talking about his involvement in the Salman Khan starrer, he said, “I’m super elated and grateful that one of the most loved superstars of India has given the green signal to the idea of featuring a crazy 53-year-old with no prior experience in film acting in a song for one of the biggest Bollywood films of the year.”

“Ever so thankful to Salman Khan Films for giving me this amazing opportunity to explore another form of the reel world. I can’t wait to get onto the sets and floor everyone with my flawed dance moves!” added Sul.

Earlier this year, the 18-year-old Tajik singer Rozik who came to Salman Khan’s notice during IIFA 2022 and was offered a role in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ shared, “I met Salman bhai at IIFA and bonded well with him. That’s how we started talking, and he offered me a chance in bollywood. This is my maiden venture and I’m nervous and excited.”

“I am now lovingly called chota bhaijaan by people I meet. Further talking about the superstar, Abdu said that Salman Khan is a great human being who has a good heart “I cannot be more grateful. I hope that I can repay him one day for this opportunity. He is a very sweet man.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Salman Khan unveiled the title and first look of his next film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ as he completed 34 years in the entertainment industry.

Apparently, earlier the film was titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ but the makers opted to change the title of the film and now on the occasion of Salman’s 34 years in Bollywood, the makers of the film have unveiled the new title.

The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, and Shehnaaz Gill. ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ directed by Farhad Samji, is slated to be released on December 30, 2022.