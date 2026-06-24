Samantha confirms pregnancy: I am very happy

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu had already been spotted with a visible baby bump in viral pictures earlier, confirming her pregnancy, and she has now confirmed the news fans were waiting to hear. The actress, who is currently in the spotlight for her latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram, revealed that she is set to take a short break from films as she prepares for motherhood.

In a clip shared on social media, Samantha was seen interacting with fans when one of them requested her not to take another long gap and continue doing movies. The actress responded with a smile and said, “Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I have to take maternity leave now. I am very very happy.”

The statement quickly caught everyone’s attention as Samantha confirmed her pregnancy in the most casual and heartwarming way. Fans, who have followed her journey through personal and professional highs and lows, have been showering her with love and blessings online.

On the work front, Samantha recently returned with Maa Inti Bangaaram, a film that has already become special for her fans. And now, with the actress confirming her maternity break, fans are happy to see her entering a new phase in life while also waiting for her comeback on screen.