Samantha gets into mom mode ahead of her baby’s arrival

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to enter the new and exciting phase of her life as she will be welcoming her firstborn with her filmmaker husband, Raj Nidimoru soon.

As part of her preparation for her new journey, Samantha was seen enjoying a maternity book. On Saturday, Samantha treated the netizens with a glimpse into the month of August, and in one of the pics, she was seen going through Ina May’s ‘Guide to Childbirth’ while lying on the couch.

She captioned the post, “August energy,” along with white heart emojis.

In her latest photo dump on Instagram, Samantha also shared a few gym selfies, along with a glimpse of husband Raj Nidimoru’s birthday celebration.

The ‘Yashoda’ actress uploaded a clip in which she had tears in her eyes as she went into a laughing fit.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently confirmed her first pregnancy while addressing the media during the success meet of her latest release ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’.

During her address, Samantha shared that she will be taking a maternity break after wrapping up her present professional commitments.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.

The speculations around Samantha’s pregnancy started doing the rounds after her appearance at the success celebration of ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’.

Samantha’s baby bump was visible as she made an appearance in a fitted white bodycon top, along with blue denim.

Samantha and Raj will reportedly be welcoming their little bundle of joy in December this year.

Samantha got married to Raj, one-half of the popular director duo Raj & DK, in December last year.

It is believed that these two first met during the shoot of ‘The Family Man 2’.

For the unaware, Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. These two got married in October 2017 and announced their separation in October 2021.