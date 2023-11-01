Samantha, Naga Chaitanya’s reunion today?

Hyderabad: Rumors about the reunion of actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have kept fans intrigued about their relationship status. Although there hasn’t been any official response to these speculations, recent social media moves by both actors have sparked talks among their followers.

The latest buzz is that the ex-couple might cross paths at the wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, held in Italy. Both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have left for this grand celebration, where Varun and Lavanya are scheduled to tie the knot today, on November 1.

Actresses Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, and Naga Chaitanya have been spotted at the Hyderabad International Airport recently and as per Gulte’s report, they will be participating in the festivities. The prospect of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha encountering each other at the mega event has piqued public interest.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha (Instagram)

The pre-wedding celebrations, including a cocktail party, Haldi, and Mehendi, have already taken place. The much-anticipated wedding day is scheduled for today afternoon. Following their picturesque destination wedding in Italy, Varun and Lavanya will return to Hyderabad for another reception planned on November 5.

Enthusiasm is high among fans, eagerly anticipating photos and updates from the event, particularly to catch a glimpse of Samantha and Chaitanya together amidst this grand celebration.