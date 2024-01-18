Samantha’s NEW statement on her marriage and divorce, read here

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, both popular Indian actors, shared a beautiful relationship that began on the sets of their movie “Ye Maaya Chesave”. They started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2017. However, after almost four years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2021.

Despite the passage of time, their relationship and bitter end continue to be a topic of discussion among their fans and the media. And now, Samantha’s latest statement on Instagram about ‘how her choices were influenced by her partner and that she struggled to figure out her ‘likes and dislikes’ is going viral.

Ex-couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha (Instagram)

During the interaction on her broadcast channel on Insta, Samantha was asked, “If personal growth had a highlight reel, what would be the ‘blooper’ you laugh about now, and what’s the ‘Oscar-worthy’ moment where you nailed a major life lesson?” She replied, “Perhaps the most significant mistake was my failure to understand my own likes and dislikes, as they were constantly influenced by the partner I had during that period.”

She continued, “On the other hand, my moment of immense personal growth occurred when I recognised that even during the most difficult times, there was a valuable lesson to be learnt.”

Netizens now assume that she was talking about her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya.

Speaking about her workfront, Samantha made her acting debut with Gautam Menon’s Telugu film “Ye Maaya Chesave”. She has since acted in several successful films such as “Kaththi”, “Theri”, “Mersal”, “Rangasthalam”, “Mahanati”, “Majili”, and “Jaanu”. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is the son of Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and made his acting debut in 2009 with the Telugu film “Josh”.

Sam will be next seen in the Indian spin-off of ‘Citadel’. Samantha will share screen space with Varun Dhawan.