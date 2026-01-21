Sambhal violence: Judge who ordered FIRs against police transferred

Lawyers in Uttar Pradesh‘s Sambhal district on Wednesday, January 21, held demonstrations against the arbitrary transfer of Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudheer, who, a month earlier, had directed FIRs against police officials in connection with the shooting of a Muslim man in the 2024 Sambhal violence case.

He was transferred the previous day to Sultanpur as a civil judge (senior division). He has been replaced by Aditya Singh, who earlier served as the civil judge (senior division) at Sambhal’s Chandausi town, The Indian Express reported.

Justice Sudheer had ordered FIRs against former Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary, Kotwali in-charge Anuj Tomar and 15-20 unidentified police personnel, who allegedly shot and injured a Muslim man named Alam. At that time, the Sambhal Police said they would approach the Allahabad High Court against the order.

In 2024, Alam received gun wounds during the clashes that took place between the police and Muslim community during the second Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid after a petition was filed at the local court by a Supreme Court lawyer claiming the 16th-century structure was built where a Hindu temple once stood.

Although the first survey was conducted peacefully amid simmering communal tension, in November, violence broke out between the Muslims and police, leading to arson and stone pelting. At least five young men were killed and dozens were injured. Internet service was suspended and multiple FIRs were filed. By early 2025, police reported that around 80 individuals had been arrested in connection with the violence.

According to Alam’s father, his son was selling biscuits and snacks near the mosque premises when the violence took place. He alleged his son was shot by police with the intention to kill.

While hearing the case, Justice Sudheer observed that it was clear that Alam had been hit by gunshots, the identity of the shooter needed to be probed. He had remarked that since the offence of attempted murder is a serious one, it was unlikely that the victim would spare the actual attacker and falsely accuse someone else.