Sana Khan says she cries every night thinking about her ‘end’

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan has opened up about the fear that continues to overwhelm her every night, despite the major spiritual changes she has made in her life.

During a recent podcast conversation, Sana said she still worries about what awaits her in the hereafter and often breaks down before going to sleep.

“Every night when I go to sleep, I cry. I cry even today because I don’t know what my end is,” Sana shared, adding that she never considers herself spiritually superior to anyone simply because she changed her lifestyle.

Sana also recalled why she decided to embrace the hijab. She said the decision was not forced upon her and came from the admiration she had always felt for modest dressing.

“The reason I told you years back that I am going to do hijab is because I appreciate hijab. I appreciate the beauty of hijab,” she said.

Sana reveals the dark side of industry

The former actress also spoke about attending parties where she would see married couples spending time separately and living completely different lives. Watching those situations made her question whether she wanted the same kind of future for herself.

Sana said her visits for Umrah eventually gave her greater clarity. Despite earning money and enjoying fame, she would frequently experience guilt and feel that her life was moving in a direction she did not truly want.

She later prayed for guidance and asked for a source of income that would allow her to live according to her beliefs. Sana admitted that leaving behind fame, money and the lifestyle she had grown accustomed to was not easy, but she was determined to make the change for herself and her faith.

Sana announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry in 2020. She later married Anas Saiyad and has since frequently spoken about her spiritual journey, marriage and decision to adopt a more modest lifestyle.