Sana Khan shares new glimpse of her son Tariq Jamil

Mumbai: On July 5, Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad welcomed a baby boy, and the couple has been openly sharing their joy with their fans via social media. On that special day, Sana took to her Instagram story to announce the birth of their child, spreading joy among her followers.

The new mom has been sharing adorable moments with her son on social media, including a recent Instagram story in which she held her baby’s cute little hand, captioned it ‘with baba’ and added a red heart, and tagged her husband to share the precious moment.

Sana expressed her gratitude to Allah in another heartwarming Instagram video, praying for them to be the best versions of themselves as they embark on this new journey of parenthood.

Sana recently surprised her fans by revealing the name of her baby boy, Tariq Jamil. She explained that “Tariq” means “morning star,” a symbol of light in the dark, and “Jamil” means “beautiful.” She wishes for her son to be a shining light for Islam, filled with love and faith.

Sana Khan rose to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss 6 and in films such as Jai Ho and Toilet Ek Prem Katha. She did, however, decide to leave the entertainment industry in 2020.

Sana married Mufti Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony in Surat on November 20, 2020.