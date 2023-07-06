Sana Khan’s first picture from the hospital after welcoming Baby Boy

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas are overjoyed with the arrival of their first child. For those who are unaware, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media on March 17 and are now parents to a baby boy. The joyous news was announced by the husband-and-wife team in an Instagram post.

Take a look!

Since the news surfaced, many have been worried about her health. The Jai Ho actress, who rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss, took to Instagram lately to share some health news.

For the uninitiated, Sana Khan has appeared on several shows, including Bigg Boss 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6, and others. She also appeared in several successful films, including Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and others.

However, it was on October 8, 2020, that Sana announced her decision to leave the industry in order to serve humanity and completely surrender to the “Creator.”