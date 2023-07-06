Sana Khan’s first picture from the hospital after welcoming Baby Boy

For those who are unaware, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media on March 17 and are now parents to a baby boy

Photo of Safoora Sohail Safoora Sohail|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 6th July 2023 3:40 pm IST

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas are overjoyed with the arrival of their first child. For those who are unaware, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media on March 17 and are now parents to a baby boy. The joyous news was announced by the husband-and-wife team in an Instagram post.

Take a look!

Since the news surfaced, many have been worried about her health. The Jai Ho actress, who rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss, took to Instagram lately to share some health news.

MS Education Academy

For the uninitiated, Sana Khan has appeared on several shows, including Bigg Boss 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6, and others. She also appeared in several successful films, including Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and others.

However, it was on October 8, 2020, that Sana announced her decision to leave the industry in order to serve humanity and completely surrender to the “Creator.”

Tags
Photo of Safoora Sohail Safoora Sohail|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 6th July 2023 3:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button