BJP leader Sangeet Som calls SRK ‘traitor’ over KKR signing Bangladesh cricketer

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sangeet Som called Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan a “traitor” over the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), co-owned by him, signing Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Speaking at a public gathering, Som said he would oppose the participation of the Bangladeshi players on Indian soil. “We say this with certainty that such players will not be allowed to play here. Traitors like Shah Rukh Khan should understand that if you have reached this position today, it is because of the people of this country,” he said.

“There will be no place for such traitors in the nation,” Som said.

During the IPL 2026 auction, KKR secured Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore, with the move facing backlash amid atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Hindu seer also targets SRK

Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya also slammed Shah Rukh Khan over the IPL team’s decision to sign the Bangladeshi cricketer.

On Thursday, December 1, he told news agency PTI that KKR signing the player for the IPL 2026 season was very unfortunate as “his (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been that of a traitor.”

He denounced attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh and asserted that the Indian government should not tolerate such incidents and take an aggressive stand on the issue.

“The people of Bangladesh and their government ought to be explained that their country was formed with the help of Hindus,” Rambhadracharya said.

Background

Since December last year, Bangladesh has been witnessing violent attacks on minorities. Twenty five-year-old Dipu Chandra Das was lynched to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy accusations. His body was hung from a tree before being set on fire.

India has consistently condemned the attacks and raised safety concerns for Hindus, Christians and Buddhists. However, the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called New Delhi’s statement “incorrect, exaggerated and misleading.”

Exiled former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina attacked the Muhammad Yunus government, calling the deaths an absolute collapse of law and order.

(With inputs from PTI)