Mirza sisters had a night filled with fun, music and laughter at Farah Khan's house party last night

Sania Mirza, Anam Mirza meet MC Stan, other Bigg Boss 16 contestants
Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza at Farah Khan's Bigg Boss 16 bash in Mumbai (Instagram)

Mumbai: Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza were seen attending a special house party hosted by Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan on Monday night. Farah hosted the bash for the Bigg Boss 16 contestants.

Mirza sisters had a night filled with fun, music and laughter as they mingled with several other celebrities, including Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and a few other contestants. The guest list also included actresses Huma Qureshi and Patralekhha, who were spotted enjoying the festivities alongside Sania and Anam.

Several inside pictures and video are doing rounds on social media and the guests seemed to be having a great time catching up with each other.

Anam Mirza and Sania Mirza too shared several snaps on their Instagram. Check them out below.

Bigg Boss 16 got concluded on Sunday, February 12 where MC Stan was announced as the winner. Shiv Thakare walked home with runner-up title, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ended up on third position followed by Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.

