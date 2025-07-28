Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza, one of the most followed sports personalities on Instagram, gave her fans a sneak peek into her life lately and it’s as wholesome as it gets!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sania shared a carousel post capturing candid moments from both her personal and professional life. She captioned it, “Back to base after a whirlwind few days.” The post included everything from relishing a hearty Bengali thali to interviews, travel, team lunch outings, and even a heartwarming photo with her ‘main man’ — her father, Imran Mirza.

Sania also revealed her ‘happy place’ and just like most of us, it’s food! In the post, she also cheekily called the airport her ‘second home’, reflecting on her jet-setting lifestyle. Check out her post below.

On the professional front, even after retiring from tennis, Sania is far from slowing down. She’s taken up pickleball and recently supported the first-ever Global Sports Pickleball Open in Dubai, a collaboration between PickleTurf Pickleball Club Dubai and the Dubai Sports Council.

On the personal side, Sania is currently focussing o motherhood and spending quality time with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, following her separation from former husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.