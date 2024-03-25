Sania Mirza to meet her Hyderabadi fans, when and where?

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza is gearing up to connect with her fans in Hyderabad this week. Where? At her sister and entrepreneur Anam Mirza’s eagerly awaited Ramzan expo ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ that is set to kick off from Wednesday.

In a video message inviting her fans and followers to the shopping and food carnival, Sania Mirza expressed, “Assalamualikum Hyderabad, I am Sania Mirza and I am coming back to Daawat-e-Ramzan. I hope to see you all there…”

Running from March 27 to April 10, Daawat-e-Ramzan promises an exciting lineup of activities, ending just a day before Eid. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is set to inaugurate the event on Wednesday evening, following in the footsteps of Karisma Kapoor, who attended last year’s inaugural ceremony.

With a diverse array of stalls featuring food, clothing, jewelry, and more, the expo is expected to be a grand affair. Visitors can indulge in a variety of Ramzan delicacies, including haleem, kebabs, biryanis, and sweets.