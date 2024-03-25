Sania Mirza to meet her Hyderabadi fans, when and where?

Running from March 27 to April 10, Daawat-e-Ramzan promises an exciting lineup of activities, ending just a day before Eid

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2024 5:31 pm IST
Sania Mirza to meet her Hyderabadi fans, when and where?
Sania Mirza (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza is gearing up to connect with her fans in Hyderabad this week. Where? At her sister and entrepreneur Anam Mirza’s eagerly awaited Ramzan expo ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ that is set to kick off from Wednesday.

In a video message inviting her fans and followers to the shopping and food carnival, Sania Mirza expressed, “Assalamualikum Hyderabad, I am Sania Mirza and I am coming back to Daawat-e-Ramzan. I hope to see you all there…”

Running from March 27 to April 10, Daawat-e-Ramzan promises an exciting lineup of activities, ending just a day before Eid. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is set to inaugurate the event on Wednesday evening, following in the footsteps of Karisma Kapoor, who attended last year’s inaugural ceremony.

MS Education Academy

With a diverse array of stalls featuring food, clothing, jewelry, and more, the expo is expected to be a grand affair. Visitors can indulge in a variety of Ramzan delicacies, including haleem, kebabs, biryanis, and sweets.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2024 5:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button