Sania Mirza’s new photo from Madinah goes viral

Hyderabad: Renowned tennis player Sania Mirza marked her 37th birthday on Tuesday, November 15, and the internet was flooded with wishes from fans, friends, and family. Among those extending birthday greetings was her sister, Anam Mirza, who shared a heartfelt message on Instagram along with a series of photos.

“Happy birthday to my pillars of strength. Grateful for you both beyond words,” Anam wrote in her post. The pictures featured their adorable children, Dua and Izhaan, as well as their mother, Nasim Mirza. One particular photo from the holy city of Madinah, capturing Sania, Anam, and Nasim in Abayas, has gone viral.

For the unversed, the viral photo is from Sania Mirza’s Umrah trip that she took in March of this year during the holy month of Ramzan, where the family embarked on a spiritual journey together.

Sania Mirza is currently making headlines due to the rumours about trouble in her marriage with cricketer Shoaib Malik. While there has been no official statement from the couple, speculations about their relationship facing challenges are gaining momentum. The sports duo, known for their achievements in their respective fields, has not yet addressed the swirling rumours about the state of their marriage. Reportedly, they are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.