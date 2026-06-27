Sanitation worker slapped for objecting to woman dumping garbage

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation also took notice of the incident and said a case has been registered against the assaulter.

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Woman assaults sanitation worker in Hyderabad over garbage
Woman assaults sanitation worker in Hyderabad over garbage

Hyderabad: A sanitation worker was allegedly grabbed by her hair and slapped by an angry Kukatpally resident after the former questioned the latter for throwing garbage on the road.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 27, near Vaddepalli Enclave. The woman was travelling in her car and threw the garbage right in front of the sanitation worker.

When the worker objected, the woman assaulted her.

Subhan Bakery

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation took notice of the incident and said a case has been registered against the assaulter.

“A case has been registered against an individual for physically assaulting and abusing a sanitation worker who was only requesting that garbage not be thrown on the road. Our sanitation workers serve the city every day with dedication and deserve respect, dignity, and a safe working environment.” CMC stated in a post on X while warning that assault, intimidation, or obstruction of sanitation staff while discharging their official duties will be dealt with strictly as per law.

However, when contacted by Siasat.com, Kukatpally Police denied receiving any complaints.

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