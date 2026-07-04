Sanjay Jaju meets District Collectors, reviews food safety

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Saturday, July 4, held a video conference with District Collectors to review the prevailing situation and preparedness in the Agriculture, Health, Drinking Water and Education sectors.

Reviewing the agriculture sector, the Chief Secretary instructed the District Collectors to remain vigilant in view of the possibility of below-normal rainfall in certain districts. He directed the Collectors to prepare district-specific contingency cropping plans to mitigate the impact of rainfall deficit and ensure that farmers receive timely guidance.

District Collector review meeting (Source: X)

Jaju stressed the need for close monitoring of the availability and distribution of quality seeds and fertilisers and the importance of creating awareness among farmers about crop diversification.

District Collector review meeting (Source: X)

While reviewing public health preparedness, the Chief Secretary instructed the District Collectors to ensure effective coordination among concerned departments to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases in monsoon.

Jaju highlighted that proactive measures at the field level would significantly reduce the incidence of seasonal illnesses and asked the Collectors to monitor the power supply situation, particularly with changing weather conditions.

District Collector review meeting (Source: X)

He noted that ensuring an adequate drinking water supply should remain the highest priority and instructed the Collectors to closely supervise the availability of drinking water in rural and urban areas.

In the Education Department, the Chief Secretary ordered the Collectors to identify suitable locations for kitchen infrastructure required for midday meal programmes.

Food safety measures reviewed

In another meeting the same day, Telangana Chief Secretary, as per Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s instructions, directed officials to take stringent measures to safeguard public health. He emphasised strict enforcement of food safety regulations and asked officials to continue inspections with focus on adulterated food.

Telangana DGP CV Anand (left), Chief Secretary (centre) and CM advisor K Ramakrishna Rao (Source: X)

Jaju chaired a meeting at the BR Ambedkar Secretariat, where Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand and CM advisor K Ramakrishna Rao were also present. He said that the Drug Control and Food Safety departments should ensure effective implementation of safety standards to maintain food quality.

He asked officials to prepare proposals within a week for better coordination and efficiency.