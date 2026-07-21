Santy Sharma to Nia Sharma: Bigg Boss 20 approached contestants

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fans across India are in for a massive treat this festive season. JioStar has officially announced Bigg Boss 20, with Salman Khan returning as the host of the Hindi edition. In a first for the franchise, all six regional editions of the reality show will premiere simultaneously across the country in September 2026.

The Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla versions of Bigg Boss will launch together on the JioStar television network and JioHotstar, making it the biggest rollout in the history of the reality franchise.

With the announcement now official, excitement around the contestant line-up has also started building. While the makers are yet to confirm any names, several celebrities are reportedly being approached for Bigg Boss 20.

Bigg Boss 20 contestants (tentative)

The names doing the rounds include:

Ridhima Gupta

Ruru Thakur

Bhagirath Bhatt

Nia Sharma

Jannat Zubair

Mr Faisu

Karan Patel

Arjun Bijlani

Bhavya Singh

Arbaaz Patel

As of now, these are the prominent names linked to the upcoming season. However, with the show still weeks away from its premiere, many more celebrities are expected to join the rumour mill in the coming days.

Santy Sharma latest controversy

Independent rapper Santy Sharma’s official YouTube channel was permanently deleted following intense backlash over his controversial remarks regarding the viral “Cockroach Janata Party” (CJP) protest trend. In a video addressing Indian politics, Sharma dismissed the online movement as “just internet drama,” triggering mass-reporting from outraged netizens and the subsequent termination of his 11-year-old digital catalog. While Santy Sharma suspects a coordinated political takedown and stated that YouTube informed him the account is unrecoverable, the platform has not released an official statement confirming the exact policy violation.

With Salman Khan back as host, six regional editions launching together, and anticipation surrounding the contestant list growing by the day, Bigg Boss 20 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest reality television events of the year.