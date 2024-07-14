Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim stun in traditional outfits at Anant-Radhika’s ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan dropped stunning pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from the ‘Shubh Ashirwad’ ceremony of the Ambani family and Radhika Merchant, which took place on Saturday evening in Mumbai’s BKC.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sara posted a couple of pictures showing off their traditional outfits.

Sara wore a beautiful ivory outfit with intricate marori work on the neckline, sleeves, and flared skirt. Her long, flowing ivory organza pishwas dress looked elegant and sophisticated. She completed her look with an ivory organza dupatta that had a marori work border on all sides.

Her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, wore an elegant ivory bandgala jacket. The jacket, a traditional Indian piece with a closed collar and short buttoned placket, paired well with classic white trousers and a crisp white shirt. Ibrahim completed his look with black shoes, adding a touch of royalty.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony on Friday, July 12, attended by international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

The star-studded guest list included Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian.

Radhika Merchant captivated throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her vidai ceremony, she wore a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, followed by a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble featured a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance. Her regal appearance was enhanced by heirloom jewellery pieces, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds. Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika’s majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations will continue with ‘Mangal Utsav,’ the wedding reception, on July 14