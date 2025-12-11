Sarpanch candidate who died a week ago emerges victorious

Hyderabad: The first phase of Telangana local body polls was conducted on Thursday, December 11, and though the counting is still underway, a deceased candidate was declared the winner.

Fifty-year-old Cherla Murali was contesting for the sarpanch post from Vemulawada Urban. A week ago, he allegedly suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Despite his passing away, his name remained on the ballot. Election officials say he secured more than 700 votes, winning by a margin of 378 votes over his nearest rival.

With the winning candidate no longer alive, the election process for the village has been put on hold.

Cherala Murali belonged to the BRS party.