Saudi Arabia announces $3 billion in urgent support for Yemen

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday welcomed the decision by Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, President of Yemen, to form the Presidential Leadership Council, and announced the provision of urgent support to the Yemeni economy in the amount of 3 billion US dollars, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Yemen’s President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, who headed the internationally-recognised government, delegated his powers to the Presidential Leadership Council, after firing his vice president from office.

Welcoming the announcement, Saudi Arabia affirmed, in a statement, its “full support” for the Presidential Command Council.

In this regard, Saudi Arabia offered urgent aid with a total value of 3 billion US dollars to boost the Yemeni economy.

The support includes 2 billion US dollars from Saudi Arabia and UAE to support the Central Bank of Yemen.

The Kingdom will also grant 1 billion US dollars— 600 million US dollars for the oil derivatives purchase support fund and 400 million US dollars for development projects and initiatives.

Saudi Arabia will also provide 300 million US dollars to fund the humanitarian response plan announced by the United Nations for the year 2022 to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and improve their living and service conditions.

The Kingdom urged the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council’s call to start negotiations with the Houthi militias with the aim of establishing peace in Yemen.

The announcement comes at the conclusion of consultations by the Yemeni forces in Riyadh under the auspices of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the absence of the Houthis, who refused to hold a dialogue in Saudi Arabia.

According to the United Nations, the Kingdom is leading a military coalition in Yemen in support of the government, which has been engaged in a conflict against the Houthis since mid-2014, in a war that killed and wounded hundreds of thousands and caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

The Houthis control the capital, Sanaa, and other areas in the north and west of the country, while a Saudi-led military coalition that provides support to government forces controls the Yemeni airspace.