Saudi Arabia approves 5-day maximum holidays for Eid Al-fitr, Eid Al-Adha

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s council of ministers has set a maximum five-day official holidays for Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha in specific government entities.

The administrative lists of specific government entities, such as authorities, institutions, centers, programs, and similar bodies.

Eid holidays will be extended to a minimum of four working days and a maximum of five by entities operating under their own labor systems and regulations.

This came during the cabinet session held on Tuesday, January 16, headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the session, the Cabinet commends Haj and Umrah Ministry for organizing “Haj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition,” aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and promoting sustainable solutions.

Cabinet approved licensing Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) to open a branch in the Kingdom.

In addition, the cabinet approved amendments to Articles 72 and 102 of the Common Customs Law for GCC countries and a regulatory framework for financial product inter-registration between GCC stock market regulators.

The Cabinet reported a steady decrease in inflation to 5.1 percent in December 2023, indicating the effectiveness of proactive measures to combat global price rise.