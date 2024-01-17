Watch: Saudi Arabia to transform grounded planes into cafes

Riyadh: In an innovative initiative, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) plans to transform grounded Boeing planes into cafes, restaurant, musical theatres and various experiences in Riyadh.

Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced the creation of the new zone “Boulevard Runway”, part of the Riyadh Season zones.

The Boulevard Runway was announced recently following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between GEA CEO Engineer Faisal Bafarat and Saudia Group marketing head Khaled Tash, in the presence of the general manager of Saudia Group Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar.

The zone, a collaboration between Riyadh Season and Saudi Arabian Airlines, offers unique experiences on various stationary aircraft.

The new zone features adventures on five planes. It offers visitors a unique blend of aircraft experiences, food and beverage outlets from international vendors, and various activities like exceptional aeroplane experiences and gaming performances.

“بوليفارد Runway”، منطقة جديدة قريبًا ضمن مناطق #تقويم_الرياض داخل طائرات بوينج بالتعاون مع @Saudi_Airlines 🇸🇦 ✈️



مطاعم ومقاهي ومسارح موسيقية وتجارب متنوعة 😍✨



Coming soon: "Boulevard Runway," a new zone as part of Riyadh Calendar, featuring Boeing planes in collaboration with… pic.twitter.com/ITG5OmviSL — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) January 14, 2024

The new zone is anticipated to enhance the Kingdom’s entertainment sector and attract visitors from diverse ages and cultures.

In recent years, the entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia has experienced significant growth, contributing to the diversification of the country’s oil-reliant economy.