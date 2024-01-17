Watch: Saudi Arabia to transform grounded planes into cafes

The new zone is anticipated to enhance the Kingdom's entertainment sector and attract visitors from diverse ages and cultures.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th January 2024 4:07 pm IST
Watch: Saudi Arabia to transform grounded planes into cafes
Photo: Riyadh Season/X

Riyadh: In an innovative initiative, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) plans to transform grounded Boeing planes into cafes, restaurant, musical theatres and various experiences in Riyadh.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced the creation of the new zone “Boulevard Runway”, part of the Riyadh Season zones.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Sponsors withholding expats passports can face 15-year jail term

The Boulevard Runway was announced recently following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between GEA CEO Engineer Faisal Bafarat and Saudia Group marketing head Khaled Tash, in the presence of the general manager of Saudia Group Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar.

MS Education Academy

The zone, a collaboration between Riyadh Season and Saudi Arabian Airlines, offers unique experiences on various stationary aircraft.

The new zone features adventures on five planes. It offers visitors a unique blend of aircraft experiences, food and beverage outlets from international vendors, and various activities like exceptional aeroplane experiences and gaming performances.

Watch the video below here

The new zone is anticipated to enhance the Kingdom’s entertainment sector and attract visitors from diverse ages and cultures.

In recent years, the entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia has experienced significant growth, contributing to the diversification of the country’s oil-reliant economy.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th January 2024 4:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button