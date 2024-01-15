Saudi Arabia: Sponsors withholding expats passports can face 15-year jail term

This is classified as a human trafficking crime under Saudi law.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th January 2024 9:53 pm IST
Saudi: Sponsors withholding expats passports could lead to 15-year jail term
Flag of Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: A sponsor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) who holds expatriates passport may face a potential 15-year prison sentence and a maximum fine of one million Saudi Riyals (Rs 2,20,95,594).

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“If you sponsor refuse to retun passport, it is considered as a major crime under Saudi law, classified as human trafficking,” renowned Saudi lawyer Zyad Al Shaalan wrote on TikTok, Gulf News reported.

This comes amidst a series of reforms aimed at improving the living conditions of Saudi Arabia’s large community of foreign workers, which has a population of 32.2 million.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Indian embassy helps 3 stranded workers return

In August 2023, Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) have clarified that expatriates leaving on exit/re-entry visas are allowed to return to the Kingdom until the last day of their visa validity.

The authorities emphasized that expatriates’ passports must be valid for at least 90 days for an exit/re-entry visa and 60 days for a final exit visa.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th January 2024 9:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button