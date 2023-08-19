Saudi Arabia: Expats using exit/re-entry visas can enter country until final date

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have clarified that expatriates leaving on exit/re-entry visas are allowed to return to the Kingdom until the last day of their visa validity, local media reported.

The Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) revealed that holders of exit/return visas can extend their visas electronically outside the Kingdom by paying the required fees through the Absher or Muqeem platform, Arabic daily Okaz reported.

The authorities emphasized that expatriates’ passports must be valid for at least 90 days for an exit/re-entry visa and 60 days for a final exit visa.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches new visit visa for business people

The beneficiary cannot convert an exit/re-entry visa into a final exit visa if they are outside the kingdom.

In May, Saudi Arabia stopped using visa stickers on the passports of visitors from the countries listed below:

UAE

Jordan

Egypt

Bangladesh

India

Indonesia

Philippines

It is part of the automation procedures and upgrading of the consular services provided by the ministry to grant work, residence, and visit visas, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said at the time.

The country is seeking to diversify its oil-dependent economy and attract more foreign visitors.

Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib said in March 2023 that the number of visitors to Saudi Arabia reached 2.4 million in January and rose to 2.5 million in February.

The Kingdom aims to receive 25 million foreign tourists this year.