Saudi Arabia launches new visit visa for business people

It provides an opportunity for businessmen to learn more about the thriving investment scene in the Kingdom.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th June 2023 9:45 pm IST
Saudi Arabia launches new visit visa for business people
Saudi Arabian flag

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment alongside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the launch of a business visit visa for foreign investors under the name “visitor investor”, on Thursday.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Indian Haj pilgrims face power failure

The new visa provides an opportunity for businessmen to learn more about the thriving investment scene in Saudi.

In 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the National Investment Strategy, aiming to increase net foreign direct investment flows to the Kingdom to 388 billion riyals annually by 2030.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Septuagenarian graduates with distinction; proves no age for learning

Net foreign direct investment flows to Saudi Arabia increased on a quarterly basis by 1.2 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the previous quarter, during which it amounted to 7.13 billion Riyals.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th June 2023 9:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button