Saudi Arabia launches new visit visa for business people

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment alongside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the launch of a business visit visa for foreign investors under the name “visitor investor”, on Thursday.

The new visa provides an opportunity for businessmen to learn more about the thriving investment scene in Saudi.

يسعدنا الإعلان عن اطلاق تأشيرة زيارة الأعمال للمستثمرين الأجانب "مستثمر زائر" بالتعاون مع @ksamofaen.

أطلق العنان لإمكانات لا حدود لها في #السعودية، مملكة الفرص.

أطلق العنان لإمكانات لا حدود لها في #السعودية، مملكة الفرص.

In 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the National Investment Strategy, aiming to increase net foreign direct investment flows to the Kingdom to 388 billion riyals annually by 2030.

Net foreign direct investment flows to Saudi Arabia increased on a quarterly basis by 1.2 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the previous quarter, during which it amounted to 7.13 billion Riyals.