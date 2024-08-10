Saudi Arabia arrests 20,000 border security violators in one week

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior conducted inspection campaigns in the Kingdom between August 1 and August 7 to ensure compliance with residency, labour, and border security laws.

Across the Kingdom, 20,471 violations were recorded: 12,972 of residency, 4,812 of border security, and 2,687 of labor laws, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Attempting to cross the border into the Kingdom illegally were 1,050 individuals, of whom 36 percent were Yemenis, 62 percent were Ethiopians, and 2 percent were of other nationalities; 61 people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

Twenty people involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators were arrested. A total of 14,929 expatriates (1,3522 men and 1,407 women) are currently undergoing procedures for enforcing regulations.

As many as 5701 people were detained for violating laws and instructed to contact their countries’ embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation; 2,494 were told to complete booking arrangements for their departure, and 9,714 were repatriated.

The Ministry of Interior has warned that any person who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, shelters them, or provides any other assistance or service may be penalised with up to 15 years in prison.

The minister said that a fine of up to SAR1 million would also be imposed on the vehicles used for transport or houses used for shelter, which may be confiscated.