Saudi Arabia emphasises commitment to chemical weapons ban

This statement comes amidst growing global tensions and concerns over the potential use of these devastating arms.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 14th July 2024 3:04 pm IST
Saudi Ambassador to Netherlands Ziad Al-Attiyah. (Photo:SPA)

In a recent address to the ‘Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ (OPCW) council, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KAS) has reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering international cooperation in the fight against weapons of mass destruction and preventing their proliferation.

The OPCW, which serves as the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention, with its 193 member states, has been at the forefront of efforts to eliminate chemical weapons worldwide.

The Saudi ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Ziad Al-Attiyah emphasised the crucial role of the organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in safeguarding global peace and security, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

MS Education Academy

Al-Attiyah reiterated Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation of the use of toxic chemicals as weapons under any circumstances, stressing that such acts constitute flagrant violations of international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention.

This statement comes amidst growing global tensions and concerns over the potential use of these devastating arms.

Also Read
Hamas accuses Israel of ‘planned massacre’ after over 70 Palestinians killed in Gaza City

Highlighting the challenges facing the OPCW, Al-Attiyah emphasized the importance of leveraging all available mechanisms within the organization, including the Chemistry Center and the Scientific Advisory Council, to effectively address these challenges and ensure the Convention’s implementation.

He welcomed the upcoming conference in Rabat on artificial intelligence’s role in enhancing the Chemical Weapons Convention’s enforcement.

Saudi support for Palestine

The Kingdom’s ambassador also highlighted the ongoing violent actions by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. While condemning the Israeli aggression, he demanded the immediate implementation of recent UN Security Council resolutions aimed at ceasing hostilities in Gaza.

Al-Attiyah also welcomed Palestine’s request for the Technical Secretariat to monitor developments closely, expressing confidence in the Secretariat’s ability to fulfill its obligations effectively.

At the conference, Al-Attiyah expressed the Kingdom’s support for the recent decision by a friendly nation to recognize an independent state of war-torn Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. In his address, he urged the international community to uphold the Palestinians’s legitimate rights and achieve a lasting peace for global peace and security.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 14th July 2024 3:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button