Saudi Arabia emphasises commitment to chemical weapons ban

In a recent address to the ‘Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ (OPCW) council, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KAS) has reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering international cooperation in the fight against weapons of mass destruction and preventing their proliferation.

The OPCW, which serves as the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention, with its 193 member states, has been at the forefront of efforts to eliminate chemical weapons worldwide.

The Saudi ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Ziad Al-Attiyah emphasised the crucial role of the organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in safeguarding global peace and security, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Attiyah reiterated Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation of the use of toxic chemicals as weapons under any circumstances, stressing that such acts constitute flagrant violations of international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention.

This statement comes amidst growing global tensions and concerns over the potential use of these devastating arms.

Highlighting the challenges facing the OPCW, Al-Attiyah emphasized the importance of leveraging all available mechanisms within the organization, including the Chemistry Center and the Scientific Advisory Council, to effectively address these challenges and ensure the Convention’s implementation.

He welcomed the upcoming conference in Rabat on artificial intelligence’s role in enhancing the Chemical Weapons Convention’s enforcement.

Saudi support for Palestine

The Kingdom’s ambassador also highlighted the ongoing violent actions by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. While condemning the Israeli aggression, he demanded the immediate implementation of recent UN Security Council resolutions aimed at ceasing hostilities in Gaza.

Al-Attiyah also welcomed Palestine’s request for the Technical Secretariat to monitor developments closely, expressing confidence in the Secretariat’s ability to fulfill its obligations effectively.

At the conference, Al-Attiyah expressed the Kingdom’s support for the recent decision by a friendly nation to recognize an independent state of war-torn Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. In his address, he urged the international community to uphold the Palestinians’s legitimate rights and achieve a lasting peace for global peace and security.