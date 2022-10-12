Saudi Arabia: First astro-tourism event held at the royal reserve

Riyadh: The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the establishment of an astronomical tourism event in “Al-Tubayq” for the first time, to witness the astronomical event “The Convergence of the Moon and Jupiter”.

As stated by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the event was organized in coordination with the University of Tabuk on Monday, October 10.

The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority said on its Twitter platform that it aims to develop new, distinctive, recreational and educational tourist destinations.

Objectives of the astronomical tourism event

Attracting those interested in tourism and learning about new and distinctive destinations for the reserve

Organizing various astronomical events

Observe astronomical events and enjoy observing stars and galaxies

Shedding light on astronomical tourism, and introducing it as it is based on observing the sky and stars by telescopes and monitoring devices away from light pollution

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve

It is noteworthy that the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve is known as a nature reserve located in the north of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and it is the largest in the Middle East among the six royal reserves in terms of area.

With an area of ​​130,700 km, it is the fourth largest wilderness reserve in the world, and within its borders are three natural areas, which are Al-Khanfa, Al-Tabiq and Hurra Al-Hurra.