Saudi Arabia: Man attempts suicide at Masjid Al Haram, jumps off upper floor

A man attempted to die by suicide by jumping from the upper floors of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Masjid al-Haram. However, the swift action of the special security forces ensured his safety.

Following the incident, the man was rushed to a hospital and received the necessary medical care.

The Special Forces of the Grand Mosque launched a probe into the matter. However, they have not revealed the identity of the person.

The Special Forces for the Security of Masjid Al Haram has confirmed on its social media page that “the necessary procedures have been completed” concerning the incident while keeping the details undisclosed.

In a similar incident that occurred in 2017, Security personnel prevented a Saudi man from setting himself on fire in front of the Kaaba.

In 2018, a 26-year-old pilgrim committed suicide at Masjid Al Haram, causing shock and fear among the pilgrims and worshippers in the Mosque.

The Media Spokesperson for the Makkah Police Department stated in June 2018 that security personnel had begun investigating an incident where a pilgrim jumped from the roof of the Mas’a area to the ground floor courtyard, resulting in immediate fatality behind the Maqam.