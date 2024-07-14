Saudi Arabia to host first version of Olympic Games for e-sports in 2025

The first e-sports is reportedly scheduled to be held in the French capital, Paris, on the sidelines of the Summer Olympic Games.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 14th July 2024 7:01 pm IST
Photo: SPA

In a groundbreaking move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is all set to host the first version of the Olympic Games for electronic sports (e-sports) in 2025, with the event to be held regularly thereafter.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday, July 12, announced a landmark partnership deal with the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), which extends for 12 years, starting with organizing the Olympic Games for electronic sports (e-sports) in Saudi Arabia in 2025.

Furthermore, the agreement is an extension of Saudi Arabia’s recent success in hosting a series of various global tournaments. It affirms its leadership position as a worldwide hub for e-sports.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
https://www.siasat.com/saudi-arabia-hosts-first-ever-esports-world-cup-3058790/

The IOC released a statement in which they informed that the executive office forwarded its approval to establish the Olympic Games for e-sports in the kingdom to the 143rd session of the IOC.

The first e-sports event is reportedly scheduled to be held in the French capital, Paris, on the sidelines of the Summer Olympic Games.

Speaking about the occasion, the IOC president Dr.Thomas Bach, expressed his happiness in partnering with the SOPC to host the Olympic Games for e-sports, stating that it “has great, if not unique, expertise in the field of e-sports with all its stakeholders.”

More details about the event are anticipated to come out following a meeting.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 14th July 2024 7:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button