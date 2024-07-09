Saudi Arabia hosts first ever Esports World Cup

Riyadh: The first ever Esports World Cup (EWC), the world’s largest gaming festival, kicked off at Boulevard City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, showcasing the top esports players from around the globe.

The festival, running from July 3 to August 25, features over 1,500 players from top esports clubs worldwide in 22 tournaments across 21 renowned games.

It features a staggering 60 million dollar prize pool, the largest in esports history.

“The Esports World Cup is a major moment in esports history,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation.

Powered by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), this tournament aims to propel the esports industry, offering a prize pool and attracting top talent.

Today was a good day for League of Legends fans 😍#EsportsWorldCup pic.twitter.com/KAqO163KRS — Esports World Cup (@EWC_EN) July 7, 2024

With such an unprecedented prize pool, the cup is poised to become a milestone for the EWCF, which seeks to attract top talent and celebrate the popularity of this exhilarating field.

The festival supports the Kingdom and global community in promoting esports, highlighting its positive impact on societies, promoting cultural exchange, and encouraging brand investment.