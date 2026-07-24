Saudi Arabia tops MENA in digital government services

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for digital government services in the 2025 Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index (GEMS). The Kingdom retained the top spot for the fourth consecutive year, achieving an overall score of 99 per cent.

Released by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), the GEMS index assessed 100 priority government services delivered to individuals and businesses across 17 countries. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Arabia scored 100 per cent in Service Availability and Development and Public Outreach, while recording 99 per cent in Service Usage and User Satisfaction.

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Digital Government Authority (DGA) Governor Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Alsuwaiyan said the ranking reflects the Kingdom’s continued efforts to strengthen digital government services. He said sustained support from the Saudi leadership has helped create a user-centred digital ecosystem that improves public services, enhances government efficiency and supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Digital transformation drives public services

Alsuwaiyan said government agencies have accelerated the adoption of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to improve service delivery and support the Kingdom’s growing digital economy.

Saudi Arabia has expanded digital services across several sectors. Residents can complete procedures such as passport and national identity renewals, birth registration and other official transactions online. Digital platforms have also streamlined legal services, remote healthcare appointments and customs clearance.

Officials attributed the progress to continued investment in digital infrastructure, stronger integration between government agencies and improved accessibility for people with disabilities. They also highlighted the use of data, artificial intelligence and secure digital identity systems to make government services more efficient and accessible.

The latest recognition adds to Saudi Arabia’s recent achievements in digital governance. Earlier this year, the Kingdom ranked second globally in the World Bank’s 2025 GovTech Maturity Index, which assessed 197 countries.

Riyadh has also been selected to host the United Nations Centre for Digital Government, a move aimed at supporting research, innovation and international cooperation while advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.