Saudi Arabia wraps up Haj 2026, begins planning next season

Makkah: Saudi Arabia has concluded the Haj 2026 (1447 AH) season with the departure of the last group of pilgrims, marking the end of a large-scale operation that supported worshippers from their arrival in the Kingdom until their return home.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah said services continued until the final pilgrim departed through the Kingdom’s land, sea and air ports, ensuring a smooth end to the pilgrimage.

The ministry said the successful completion of the season reflected the coordinated efforts of government agencies and service providers, supported by the Kingdom’s leadership. It added that the integrated approach aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Programme, which aims to improve service quality and enrich the pilgrimage experience, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Digital services and pilgrim support

Digital platforms remained central to Haj operations, with the Nusuk application recording around 54 million interactions during the season. The app, which offers more than 130 digital services, was used by over 1.3 million pilgrims.

According to the ministry, Islamic services on the platform were accessed more than six million times, while awareness, guidance and health notifications were viewed over 22 million times.

More than 518,000 pilgrims benefited from the Digital Mutawwif service, while nearly 959,000 used Nusuk Maps. The Haj guide on the application recorded more than 610,000 views, and the digital Nusuk card was scanned over 9.5 million times.

The ministry said Nusuk Enaya centres provided more than 545,000 services during the pilgrimage, while the Pilgrim Care Centre handled around 307,000 calls in more than 11 languages through its unified helpline.

Around 670,000 awareness and guidance materials were distributed, and more than 886,000 pilgrims received support through the Happiness Team initiative.

مع مغادرة آخر رحلة لضيوف الرحمن إلى أوطانهم؛ تبقى أرقام موسم #حج_1447هـ شاهدةً على تكامل الجهود، وعنوانًا للعناية التي حظي بها الحجاج في مختلف مراحل رحلتهم الإيمانية.#نجاح_موسم_الحج#حياكم_الله pic.twitter.com/SHQ7hnR9TR — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) June 30, 2026

Under the “Haj Without a Bag” initiative, nearly 2.9 million bags were transported during arrivals and departures, an increase of more than 106 per cent compared with the previous Haj season. The ministry said the initiative reduced airport processing times from around two hours to just 15 minutes, helping improve travel efficiency.

The ministry also carried out more than 105,000 inspection visits across service facilities during the season. It said the inspections contributed to a 39 per cent reduction in reported issues compared with Haj 2025, reflecting improvements in oversight and service quality.

Preparations for Haj 2027

The ministry said preparations for Haj 2027 (1448 AH) have already begun with the issuance of the initial arrangements document to Haj affairs offices, marking the start of planning for the next pilgrimage season.

It added that authorities are conducting a comprehensive review of Haj 2026 to identify areas for improvement, strengthen coordination with relevant agencies and further enhance the quality of services provided to pilgrims.

The ministry said the early planning process reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to improve the pilgrimage experience through digital innovation, integrated government services and the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.