Watch: Ceremonial washing of Kaaba held at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Makkah: The annual ceremonial washing of the Holy Kaaba was held on Tuesday, June 30, at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, continuing one of Islam’s oldest and most revered traditions.
On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, performed the ritual by washing the interior of the Kaaba with Zamzam water mixed with rose water.
The ceremony was attended by senior Saudi officials, members of the Islamic diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom and the custodians of the Holy Kaaba.
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Three-stage cleansing process
The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque supervised the washing of the Kaaba’s interior walls using cloths moistened with a specially prepared mixture.
The ritual follows three stages: preparation, washing, and perfuming with incense. It uses 15 litres each of Zamzam water, rose water and rose oil, along with 100 ml of oud oil. The authority said all materials are prepared in advance and applied according to established procedures to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and care.
Centuries-old Islamic tradition
The ceremonial washing of the Kaaba has been observed for centuries and remains one of the oldest rituals associated with the Sacred House. Each year, its doors are opened to cleanse the interior walls and floor, preserving the site’s religious, historical and architectural significance.
Saudi authorities said the annual ceremony reflects the Kingdom’s continued commitment to serving the Two Holy Mosques through ongoing maintenance, preservation and care.