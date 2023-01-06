Saudi Arabia’s AlUla listed among 7 wonders of the World for 2023

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s heritage city of AlUla has been included in the list of seven wonders of the world for the year 2023, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The British travel magazine recently released The Seven Wonders of the World for 2023 by award-winning travel writer Aaron Millar.

The magazine said in a report on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, “The Saudi city of AlUla is a place with an extraordinary history and cultural heritage, and by the end of 2022 it officially opened its doors to visitors, as an artifact dating back more than 200,000 years of Arab history was unveiled.

It explained that the city of AlUla is located in the heart of the northern desert of Saudi Arabia, and “much of it is still undiscovered as well,” in addition to being a maze of abandoned brick and mud houses that are scattered with the earthy shapes of the desert.

It is estimated that less than 5 per cent of the site has been excavated.

In turn, the Saudi Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Farhan Al Saud, praised the magazine for placing the city of AlUla among the “Seven Wonders of the World” for the year 2023, in the list of “Conde Nast” magazine.

“AlUla, with its unique beauty and stunning nature, is among the Seven Wonders of the World for the year 2023 on the list of Condé Nast magazine,” Bin Farhan tweeted.

AlUla has many destinations and details that go far back into history, which makes it an exceptional heritage site, due to its rare and impressive natural characteristics.