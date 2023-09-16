Saudi Arabia’s NCM rejects rumours of cyclones, floods hitting country

Riyadh: The rumours about a cyclone hitting Saudi Arabia are flagged as ‘incorrect’ and they only aim to incite fear in the public, the spokesperson for the Kingdom’s National Meteorology Center (NCM) said.

Fake news had been circulated on social media platforms that Saudi Arabia would be affected by the hurricanes and floods that have hit neighboring country— Libya.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, September 14, the center’s spokesperson Hussein Al-Qahtani, put an end to the rumours.

“All the news circulating about The Kingdom being directly affected by hurricanes is incorrect, and does not go beyond media sensationalism. The Kingdom overlooks semi-enclosed seas in which tropical cyclones do not form, and their direct impact is unlikely, God willing.”

Al-Qahtani urged the public to rely only on verified sources for information.