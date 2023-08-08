Saudi blocks 51 websites impersonating its Ministry of Commerce

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Commerce has taken swift action against fraud and blocked 51 fake websites that impersonated the ministry by claiming to receive and promote advertisements through web search engines.

While taking to the official handle on X, the Ministry of Commerce said that the authorities will continue their efforts to monitor and block all violating websites to prevent and secure the privacy of consumers and protect them from fraudulents.

“Blocking 51 websites that practice fraud and impersonate the ministry by receiving consumer communications. The Ministry affirms that violating websites are constantly blocked in order to protect consumers and preserve their rights,” they posted.

The minister also requested consumers refer to its official website always and he also called on consumers to report any fake website through the report center on 1900 or through Balagh App.