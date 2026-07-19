Saudi family’s gesture helps Indian driver return home after stroke

Riyadh: A 66-year-old Indian driver from Rajasthan has recently returned to India for further medical treatment after suffering a stroke in Saudi Arabia, where he spent 36 years working for the same Saudi family.

Mohammed Shareef moved to Al Hasa in 1990 to work as a house driver and remained in the employment of the same sponsor for more than three decades.

He was admitted to hospital after collapsing from a stroke and received treatment for nearly a month. The illness left one arm and one leg paralysed, but he remains mentally alert.

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During Shareef’s treatment, his Saudi sponsor took full responsibility for his medical care and well-being. The sponsor’s family reportedly wanted him to remain in Saudi Arabia so they could continue caring for him.

However, Shareef chose to return to India for further treatment and expressed his intention to recover before returning to Saudi Arabia. Respecting his wishes, the sponsor arranged his repatriation and covered all expenses related to his treatment and journey home.

To complete the travel formalities, the sponsor sought assistance from Al Hasa-based social worker Prasad Karunagappally, who coordinated the required travel documentation and flight arrangements, enabling Shareef to return to India in a wheelchair for continued treatment.

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A Saudi family's compassionate gesture helped a 66-year-old Indian driver return home after he suffered a stroke in the Kingdom. Mohammed Shareef, who spent 36 years working for the same family in Saudi Arabia, has returned to India for further medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/JLLkIoL0Xx — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 19, 2026

Leaders of the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA), including Malleshan, Srinivas Macha, Sarvani Vidyadharani, Teja Pallem and Pamireddy Ramireddy, expressed appreciation to Prasad Karunagappally and officials of the Embassy of India for their assistance in completing the humanitarian repatriation.