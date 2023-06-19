Saudi Food Show 2023: Indian Chamber of Food chairman invited

The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture chairman, Dr MJ Khan will be attending ‘The Saudi Food Summit 2023’ in Saudi Arabia. He has been invited as a speaker in the program.

The six-day program, which will begin on June 19 and end on June 27, will be held in various Cooperation Councils for the Arab States of the Gulf ( GCC) provinces.

Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture Department informed about the participation of MJ Khan.

While taking to social media, they wrote, “Dr MJ Khan, Chairman, Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture will be igniting the stage with his captivating insights on inviting investment initiatives in the food industry at The Saudi Food Show on 20-Jun-2023, The Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Meanwhile, MJ Khan also informed that the program will be held in Riyadh initially from June 19 to 20 then in other parts like Madinah, Jeddah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Oman.

“Looking forward to meeting business and community connections to discuss opportunities in food and agriculture and also to share views on issues concerning the Indian Muslim community and the work of IMPAR,” Khan stated.

What is ‘The Saudi Food Summit’?

The Saudi Food Show 2023 will take place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from June 20 to 22. It is a comprehensive trade show and event that focuses on Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage industry. It also serves as a platform for businesses from all over the world who want to show off their innovations and products to a large number of industry professionals, distributors, and buyers.

The Kingdom’s largest food event, sets the Saudi Food Show apart from competitor exhibitions, providing direct, original, and valuable insight into the fast-growing and evolving F&B sector ( Food and Beverage Industry ) in the Kingdom and the GCC.

The inaugural event will also include ministerial sessions, workshops and live panel discussions with top policymakers and business leaders.