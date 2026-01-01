Saudi Foreign Minister, Palestine VP discuss Gaza, West Bank developments

They reiterated their commitment to implement the Gaza peace plan drawn by United States President Donald Trump.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st January 2026 12:37 pm IST

Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Vice President of Palestine and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Hussein Al-Sheikh in Riyadh on Wednesday, December 31.

The two leaders discussed the current situation in Gaza and West Bank and the humanitarian crisis faced by the people of Gaza. Farhan and Sheik also stressed the need for unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

According to a report by Saudi Gazette, they reiterated their commitment to implement the Gaza peace plan drawn by United States President Donald Trump. They also discussed the release of funds for Palestine Authority and the banking system of Palestine.

The meeting highlighted Saudi Arabia’s support for the reform program launched by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and praised the efforts of the US president.

The two leaders affirmed the significance of connecting Gaza to the West Bank and continuing efforts, in coordination with brotherly countries and international partners, to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the realization of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan and Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Manal Radwan.

